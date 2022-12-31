An Owensboro man has been indicted with assault and driving under the influence in connection with an vehicle collision that sent four people to the hospital.
The Daviess Grand Jury indicted Juan C. Velazquez, 29, of the 1900 block of Keenland Parkway with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and driving under the influence for a crash that occurred at the intersection of Kentucky 2830 and Wrights Landing Road.
The grand jury issued the indictment earlier this month. Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say Valezquez was driving a pickup truck north on Wrights Landing Road at 12:24 p.m. Oct. 2 when his vehicle ran through a stop sign.
Reports say Velazquez drove into the intersection and into the path of a passenger car driven by Matthew Shelton, 31, of the 300 block of Oak Drive. Reports say Shelton braked by was unable to avoid the collision and struck the front end of Velzaquez’s truck.
Both vehicles then went off the roadway, with Shelton’s vehicle striking a sign, a culvert, a ditch and a tree, reports say.
Shelton and his passengers, Rhonda Logsdon, 45, Carter Logsdon, 1, and Chloe Shelton, 3, were all transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The children were later flown to hospitals in Louisville and Evansville for treatment, reports say.
Velazquez and his two passengers, Luis Molina-Sanchez and Efrain Pedroza-Pina, where also transported to Owensboro Health for treatment.
Reports say when interviewed at the hospital, Velazquez told investigators he could not remember everything about the collision, but that “he could remember they had all been drinking and had been at a party before the collision occurred.”
First-degree assault is a class B felony punishable upon conviction of a 10-20 year prison sentence. Second-degree assault is a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Velazquez is scheduled to make his first appearance in Daviess Circuit Court on Jan. 12.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.