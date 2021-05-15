A Hancock County man was indicted on one count of murder this week in connection with a December shooting on McCulloch Avenue.
Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Brandon Lee Ress, 35, was incited by a Daviess County grand jury.
Ress, who is being held in Breckinridge County Detention Center on Hancock County charges, was indicted in the Dec. 23 death of Michael S. Crowe, 49, who was killed in his home in the 1700 block of McCulloch Avenue. The Breckinridge detention center lists Lewisport as Ress’ town of residence.
Crowe was found with a gunshot wound to the neck. Owensboro Police Department officials said previously that detectives know that Ress and Crowe were acquaintances from people interviewed about the shooting.
Ress was not at the home when Crowe was found. OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said previously the person who found Crowe couldn’t provide any information about the incident.
Statements to detectives from interviewees and “forensic evidence” led detectives to Ress, Boggess said.
Kuegel said Ress is being held on a $500,000 full-cash bond. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Daviess Circuit Court in the case on June 3.
