An Owensboro man has been indicted for manslaughter in connection with a December fire that led to the deaths of two people on Kipling Avenue.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Brandon D. Lashbrook, 27, of the 1000 block of Parrish Avenue, was indicted on two counts of second-degree manslaughter this week by the Daviess County grand jury.
Lashbrook was indicted in connection with a Dec. 27 fire at a home in the 3900 block of Kipling Drive. The fire was reported shortly after 1 a.m. that day.
Owensboro Fire Department officials said previously the fire is believed to have started in the rear of the home.
The fire caused damage to the back of the house, a hallway and the attic. The entire house sustained extensive smoke damage.
One of the home’s occupants, David Lashbrook, 77, died of his injuries two days after the fire. Shelby Lashbrook, 82, died of her injuries on Jan. 4 at University of Louisville hospital.
The fire was investigated by the Kentucky State Police. Trooper Corey King said Thursday the fire was determined to be arson.
The indictment says Lashbrook caused David and Shelby Lashbrook to be killed by “wanton indifference to the value of human life” when he failed to notify the couple of the fire, which was burning in the room next to their bedroom.
Lashbrook is the grandson of David and Shelby Lashbrook, according to their obituaries.
Second-degree manslaughter is a class C felony.
Lashbrook has been incarcerated at the Daviess County Detention Center since mid-July on charges of drug possession and misdemeanor assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Daviess Circuit Court on Sept. 24.
