The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that a male victim has been hospitalized after an alleged drive-by shooting.
According to a DCSO press release, the incident occurred in the early-morning hours Sunday. Patrol units and detectives responded to a 911 call at the Shell gas station at Carter and Tamarack roads, where the male victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound.
The male victim said he was driving eastbound on the Audubon Parkway near Owensboro shortly after 3 a.m. when an “unknown vehicle came up beside him” and began passing and slowing down “several times.”
The unknown vehicle slowed down before the male victim allegedly heard “numerous gunshots” before realizing he had been shot, according to the press release.
The male victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Sheriff Brad Youngman said the male victim’s vehicle was processed for evidence, while the sheriff’s office is “still looking into what might have happened up to the event occurring.”
“... According to the victim, he did nothing to prompt this,” Youngman said. “He stated that the car came beside him, started speeding up (and) slowing down over and over again and then slowed down one final time and fired gunshots at the victim.”
Youngman said a description of the vehicle the alleged shooting originated from is unknown as of Sunday afternoon due the time of day the incident occurred.
“... You’re talking about a very dark portion of the roadway in the middle of the night,” he said.
Youngman said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the alleged incident is asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s office via Facebook Messenger or contact Detective Matt Fitzgerald at 270-685-8444.
An anonymous tip can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
