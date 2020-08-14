The man killed in a Monday morning boating accident on the Ohio River has been identified.
Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones identified the man as Hunter Howard, 20.
Howard lived in the Philpot-Whitesville area of Daviess County, Jones said.
The boat Howard was on began taking on water shortly before 2 a.m. Monday while the boat was in the vicinity of the Owensboro Convention Center. Witnesses told responders Howard and the other occupants of the boat were apparently bow fishing.
The boat was about 50 to 75 yards from shore when it sank, Owensboro Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Leonard said previously.
Kevin Kelly, spokesman for the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources, said the boat largely sank in a matter of seconds, forcing the boat’s five occupants into the water.
Four of the boat’s occupants made it to shore, but Howard was reported missing.
“By the time our folks got there, it was bobbing out of the water” with only the bow showing, Leonard said Thursday. “We went straight to search and rescue at that point.”
Crews from multiple agencies searched the water and riverbanks Monday into the evening, although the search was halted briefly at times by storms.
Howard’s body was recovered by search crews Tuesday in the approximate area where the boat sunk.
The Fish and Wildlife Department, which investigates fatal boating accidents, is looking into the incident. Kelly said the cause of the incident is undetermined, and said such investigations can take weeks or months.
