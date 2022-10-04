Authorities have confirmed the identity of a man who was killed in a fire Saturday in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento.
Jeff E. Helm, 69, of Sacramento died in the fire at his home that was first reported to McLean County dispatch around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. An autopsy was conducted Monday in Madisonville.
