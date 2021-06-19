A man killed in a Friday evening traffic accident on Triplett Street has been identified.
Owensboro Police Department reports say Roger L. Best, 34, of Owensboro died after a collision at 4:24 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Triplett Street. Best was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.
Best was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, an OPD spokesman said Friday.
No other information on the investigation was available Saturday afternoon.
