Owensboro Police Department officials were releasing few details Tuesday about a Monday night shooting that resulted in a man later dying of his injuries.
Surveillance video from the area appears to show the shooting, with two men running up to a vehicle and appearing to shoot at it from point-blank range.
OPD officers responded to the incident — which was originally called in as a vehicle accident — at 11:08 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Seventh Street.
The initial call was for a vehicle that struck a structure.
Maj. Mike Staples, head of support services for OPD, said the collision occurred in the vicinity of Greentree Apartments. He did not know if the vehicle struck the apartment complex.
Reports say when officers arrived, a person from the area was attempting to perform CPR on the driver, who was later identified as John Thomas Leak Jr., 41, of Owensboro. Officers attempting to provide help discovered Leak had been shot, reports say.
Leak was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Reports say investigators believe Leak was shot in the 900 block of West Seventh Street and was trying to flee when he collided with the structure.
Staples said investigators on Tuesday were working the area where the shooting is believed to have occurred, looking for witnesses or evidence, such as video camera footage.
Video from a surveillance camera released Tuesday afternoon shows two men in a light-colored passenger car running up on dark-colored vehicle in a driveway. The video shows the men, both of whom appear to be Black, running up to the dark-colored vehicle with guns drawn and getting back into their car after the dark vehicle leaves the scene.
OPD reports say the men in the light-colored vehicle are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
