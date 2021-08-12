A Fordsville man was killed Tuesday during a vehicle collision in Ohio County.
Ohio County Sheriff's Department reports say a motorcycle driven by Phillip A. Hall, 48, of Fordsville, was driving west on Kentucky 54 West at the intersection of Hawesville Road in Fordsville at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Reports say a delivery truck turned in front of Hall's motorcycle.
Hall was pronounced dead at the scene, reports say.
Reports say the collision is under investigation.
