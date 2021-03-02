An Arizona man was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle on Fairview Drive.
Richard J. Fearon, 74, of Sun City West, Arizona, died after the 8:47 p.m. Saturday collision on Fairview Drive near Mallard Landing Loop.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say the driver of a 2019 Honda Pilot was heading south on Fairview Drive when Fearon attempted to cross Fairview Drive from Stirrup Loop to Mallard Landing Loop and walked in front of the vehicle.
Fearon was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, said Fearon had family that lived in a subdivision near where the collision occurred. Smith said deputies do not know why Fearon was out walking on the roadway when he was struck.
The Thruston Fire Department, the East Daviess County Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision, and the incident is being considered accidental.
“It seems to be truly an accident,” Smith said. “It had started raining, it was dark and you wouldn’t think someone would be in your portion of the roadway.”
