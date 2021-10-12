The man killed in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle collision on Southtown Boulevard has been identified.
Owensboro Police Department reports say Ronnie D. Ferguson, 60, of Owensboro, died from injuries in a collision between his motorcycle and a pickup truck at 4:59 p.m. Saturday on Southtown Boulevard at the intersection of Farmview Drive.
Ferguson died of his injuries at Owensboro Health.
Ferguson’s passenger was taken to OHRH with potentially life-threatening injuries, reports say. No additional information on the passenger’s condition or the investigation was available Monday.
