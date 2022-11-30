The Crofton man killed in a tree trimming accident Monday afternoon in Stonegate subdivision has been identified.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say Joseph W. Manire 46, of Crofton, was killed in the accident at 4:54 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Stonegate Drive.
Sheriff's Department reports say Manire was part of a tree service putting limbs into a wood chipper when he became entangled in a rope, which was caught on a limb being fed into the chipper. Reports say Manire was partially dragged into the chipper by the rope and suffered severe injuries.
Manire died at the scene. The incident is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, sheriff's department reports say.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
