By the Messenger-Inquirer
A man who died of injuries suffered in a vehicle collision Wednesday morning has been identified as Nicholas C. Howell, 39, of Owensboro.
According to Owensboro Police Department, the collision occurred at 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street.
Reports say Howell was operating a motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle.
Howell was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he later died.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, reports say.
OPD’s accident reconstruction unit responded to the scene.
