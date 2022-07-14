A man died of injuries suffered in a vehicle collision Wednesday morning on New Hartford Road.
Owensboro Police Department reports say the collision occurred at 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street. Reports say a man driving a motorcycle was involved in a collision with a vehicle.
The man on the motorcycle, who has not yet been identified, suffered serious injuries and later died at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, reports say.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation by OPD's accident reconstruction unit.
