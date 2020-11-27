A Hartford man was killed Wednesday night after his vehicle left the road on Kentucky 54.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports said the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was driving west in the 7100 block of Kentucky 54 near Philpot at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, when he vehicle left the road.
Sheriff’s department reports said the vehicle struck a culvert and overturned. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
