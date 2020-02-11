The Owensboro man killed in a Saturday night wreck on U.S. 60 has been identified.
Major Barry Smith of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department said Maurice Magruder, 93, of the 4700 block of Boxwood Drive was killed when his Ford Mustang collided with a pickup truck at 8:08 p.m. in the 2200 block of U.S. 60.
Sheriff's Department reports say Magruder was driving east in the westbound lane when his vehicle stuck the pickup truck head-on. The driver and passengers of the pickup truck suffered apparent non-life threatening injuries.
Smith said Magruder's age is a potential factor in the collision.
