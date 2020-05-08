A Bowling Green man pleaded guilty to murder and robbery Thursday in Daviess Circuit Court in connection with a June 2019 fatal shooting of a man in his home on West Ninth Street.
Cortemius Martez Peoples, 43, of Bowling Green pleaded guilty to one count of murder, along with counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, in connection with the June 9, 2019, shooting of Nick Decker, 25.
Decker was found dead at his home in the 1500 block of West Ninth Street.
Surveillance footage from a camera on Decker’s porch showed two people, one carrying a handgun and the second carrying a box, fleeing out the front door.
At the time of Peoples’ arrest, Owensboro Police Department Police Chief Art Ealum said detectives were able to recover fingerprints from the scene, which were analyzed by the department’s latent fingerprint examiner. The department ran the fingerprints through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System, a national fingerprint database available to OPD, Ealum said.
Peoples was arrested five days later in Bowling Green.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Van Meter said Thursday that Peoples also pleaded to a second set of first-degree burglary and felony handgun possession charge, in connection with a burglary that had occurred at Decker’s home in May 2019.
Peoples pleaded “guilty as charged to everything,” Van Meter said.
As part of the plea agreement, a charge of being a persistent felony offender was dismissed, Van Meter said.
The recommended total sentence is 25 years in prison. Peoples will have to serve 20 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
The plea agreement was done “with the victim’s family’s approval,” Van Meter said.
“The wanted closure,” he said. “They realized they are never going to get that, but this is a step in that attempt.
“Their agreement came with the (understanding) that any sentence over 24 years, you still have to serve 20,” Van Meter said. “With this guilty plea, there’s no appeal and it’s final.”
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the police department, said the identity of the second person in the video was never determined.
Regarding the incident, “we believe burglary was the intention behind the entire incident,” Boggess said. Investigators believe Peoples did not think Decker was going to be home when the incident occurred, he said.
Peoples is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
