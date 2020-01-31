An Owensboro man pleaded guilty to amended charges of robbery and burglary Thursday in exchange for a total sentence of 16 years.
Damian M. Fields, 25, of Lexington, was indicted in 2018 on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with a July 22, 2018 incident that occurred at a home in the 2200 block of East Ninth Street.
Reports say three men entered the home the evening of July 22, struck one of the occupants with a handgun and fired a round into the floor. Reports say Fields is believed to have fired the handgun. No one was injured in the shooting.
Fields pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree robbery and first-degree wanton endangerment.
The plea agreement he signed Thursday calls for Fields to serve 14 years on the burglary charge, 10 years on the handgun charge and 10 years on the burglary charge, with the charges to run concurrently with each other but consecutively with charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband and third-degree assault in a different case, for a total of 16.5 years in prison.
Charges of bribery of a witness and being a persistent felony offender were dismissed as part of the plea agreements.
Fields’ co-defendant, Keno V. Allen, of Henderson previously pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in exchange for a 10-year sentence. A third defendant, De’Arius M. Webb, previously pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit first-degree robbery and facilitation to commit first-degree burglary, was sentenced to five years in prison and was released on parole.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.