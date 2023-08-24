An Evansville man who traveled to Owensboro with the intent of meeting a juvenile for sexual relations last year has been been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
Cody S. McCormick, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to traveling across state lines with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
McCormick, who was a teacher at an Evansville high school, was identified in an undercover investigation into child solicitation launched last October.
An affidavit from the U.S. Secret Service says an agent posing as a 14 year-old girl was contacted by McCormick on the social media site Whisper, and the two later began texting and talking.
At times during text messages, McCormick would ask the agent to verify who she was, and said he had to “be really cautious.”
At one point, McCormick wrote “you’re probably law enforcement.”
Records say McCormick sent a explicit photo to the officer and arranged to drive to Owensboro to meet her.
Reports say McCormick was interviewed at the Owensboro Police Department, where he admitted talking to a person that identified as 14 and then traveling to meet them in Kentucky.
He also admitted to sending an explicit photo of himself during the texts.
The case involved multiple agencies, including the Secret Service, OPD, the Kentucky State Police and the state Attorney General’s office.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
After being released from prison, McCormick will be placed on lifetime supervision.
