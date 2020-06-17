A Bowling Green man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder, burglary and robbery in the death of an Owensboro man in his home, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.
Cortemius Martez Peoples, 43, was sentenced to prison Tuesday morning in Daviess Circuit Court. With the courts still limiting the number of people coming into the Holbrook Judicial Center, Peoples and the attorneys appeared by teleconference.
Peoples pleaded guilty in early May to murder in the shooting death of Nick Decker, 25. Decker was killed in his home on June 9, 2019, when Peoples and another person entered Decker’s home in the 1500 block of West Ninth Street for a burglary.
Surveillance camera footage shows two people entering and leaving the home through the front door. Peoples was identified by fingerprints Owensboro Police Department officers found at the scene.
The second person involved in the incident has not been identified. OPD officials said previously they believe Peoples’ motive was burglary, and that he did not expect to find Decker at home.
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington sentenced Peoples to 25 years for the murder charge, and 20 years each on charges of first-degree robbery and degree burglary. Peoples also received a 10-year sentence on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A charge of being a persistent felony offender was dismissed.
In a separate case, Peoples received a total of 15 years in prison on counts of first-degree burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Those charges stem from a May 2019 incident where People also burglarized Decker’s home.
The sentences all run concurrently, for a total of 25 years in prison. Because some of the charges are violent offenses under state law, Peoples will have to serve 20 years in prison before he is eligible for parole, Wethington said.
