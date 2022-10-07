The man shot last month by a Daviess County sheriff’s deputy after allegedly attempting to attack the deputy on U.S. 60 West has been charged by the department with burglary and strangulation in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky State Police have also charged the man, Gregory A. Embry, 39, of the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West, with attempted murder of a police officer and assault in the incident.

