An Ohio County man was charged with attempted murder of police officers Thursday, after an incident that ended with the man shot in the hand by a sheriff’s deputy.
Kentucky State Police reports say Ohio County sheriff’s deputies went to a home on McCreary Court in Hartford about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, to serve arrest warrants on Patrick Logan Bunch, 29, of Hartford.
Reports say Bunch was armed with a knife and a hammer when deputies arrived. Deputies ordered Bunch to drop the items, but Bunch ignored the commands and advanced on the deputies, reports say.
Deputy Katie Pate shot Bunch, striking him in the hand, KSP reports say. Bunch was treated for his injuries at Ohio County Hospital and released, and was charged with attempted murder (police officer), manufacturing methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), third-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree fleeing/evading police and various misdemeanor charges.
Bunch is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center.
Pate was placed on administrative leave, which the release says is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting. KSP is investigating the shooting for the sheriff’s office.
