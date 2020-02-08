A Livermore man was hospitalized Friday after being shot several times outside a home in Centertown.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office reports say the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of Kentucky 85 East in Centertown.
The incident began as a trespasser call to Ohio County Dispatch. Reports say while dispatchers were on the phone, one of the occupants of the home told dispatchers her husband had just shot the trespasser.
Reports say the home’s occupant, Mark Stewart, told officers the incident began when Stewart confronted Adam Hardin, 35, near the rear of Stewart’s residence.
Stewart told deputies a verbal altercation ensued, and Stewart retreated toward the front door of the house. Stewart was armed with a .22 caliber handgun and advised Hardin he would shoot. Reports say Stewart told deputies he got to the front door and Hardin started coming up the steps after him.
Reports say Stewart shot Hardin four times. Stewart told deputies he thought his life, and the lives of his family members, were in danger.
Hardin was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with apparent life-threatening injuries, reports say. Hospital spokesman Brian Hamby said he had no information on Hardin’s condition Friday.
Reports say Hardin is believed to have been under the influence at the time of the incident, which is still under investigation.
