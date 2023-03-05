A man sought by state troopers for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop and nearly hitting a trooper with his car has been arrested.
Kentucky State Police reports say Cornelius F. Harris, 37, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive, was arrested by troopers at 9:35 p.m. Friday night at the Wingfield Inn and Suites on West Parrish Avenue.
On Thursday, Harris is believed to have fled from a traffic stop where he was a passenger on U.S. 60. Harris allegedly took the vehicle while the driver was being checked for impairment and drove away, nearly hitting a trooper. Harris is believed to have wrecked the vehicle on the ramp to Kentucky 54 and then is believed to have escaped the scene by getting a ride from an acquaintance.
KSP reports say a trooper patrolled for Harris and located him and a woman in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Wingfield Inn. Reports say Harris exited the vehicle, threw a handgun under a nearby truck and was arrested.
Reports say Harris was found carrying a large amount of cash and “a large number of suspected drugs and paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.”
Harris was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to five pounds).
Those charges were enhanced one felony level because Harris was found with a firearm.
Harris was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
Harris was being held Saturday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.