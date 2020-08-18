The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a man who allegedly attempted to stab and strangle a woman early Monday morning.
Prosecutors issued a warrant mid-morning for David W. Conder, 44, of Owensboro, on charges of attempted murder, first-degree strangulation and misdemeanor second-degree criminal mischief.
Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said Conder entered the home of a woman sometime before 6 a.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Leslie Lane and assaulted her.
The woman and Conder had a relationship that had ended, Smith said. Conder went to the home and began assaulting the woman, Smith said.
Conder entered the home by “kicking in the door when (the victim) wouldn’t open the door,” Smith said.
During the assault, Conder allegedly tried to stab the woman with what she described as a butcher knife and also choked her, Smith said.
“Indications are he started choking her and struck her several times,” Smith said.
The woman fled to a bathroom and locked herself inside, but Conder broke down that door as well, he said.
Conder told the woman he was “not going to let her leave,” Smith said.
The woman fled the home and called 911 from a neighbor’s house. Conder fled the scene. The woman received only minor injuries in the incident, Smith said.
Conder had not been located as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about Conder’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-685-8444. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
