Owensboro Police Department received a call at 8:57 p.m. Friday regarding a stabbing in the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard.
The victim, Kyle Taylor, 27, of Owensboro, left the scene in a vehicle and was found in the 1300 block of Bowie Trail with multiple stab wounds. Taylor was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.
OHRH officials reported at noon Saturday that Taylor was in stable condition.
OPD detectives charged Tyler Miller, 27, of Owensboro with first-degree assault in the incident, according to a press release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
