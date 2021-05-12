A Maceo man pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse Tuesday morning in Daviess Circuit Court in exchange for a recommended 15-year prison sentence.
Dustin M. Burrus, 30, of Maceo, was scheduled to go to trial next week. Burrus was charged with sexually abusing a juvenile between March and April of 2020.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Van Meter said the victim reported the abuse to her mother, who called the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Then, DCSD Detective Brad Youngman took the juvenile to the Child Advocacy Center in Henderson, which specializes in working with juveniles who have been victims of sexual abuse.
“The Children’s Advocacy Center did a fantastic job, so did Detective Youngman,” Van Meter said. “But the case all boils down to the child, and her word carried weight.
“She had the courage to disclose the abuse,” Van Meter said. “The child’s testimony would have been the sole evidence from the commonwealth. That tells you how good the disclosure was.”
In the agreement, Burrus pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree rape (victim physically helpless), two counts of first-degree sodomy (victim physically helpless) and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The rape and sodomy charges each carry 15-year sentences, and all of the charges will run concurrently for a total of 15 years in prison.
Because six of the counts are violent offenses under state law, Burrus must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Burrus will also have to complete a sex offender program in prison and will have to register for a lifetime as a sex offender.
Burrus is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3.
“I’d prepared for this trial and spoke to the child numerous times, and I spoke to the people who know the child better than I do,” Van Meter said. In sex abuse cases, “I do what’s best for the child,” he said. Because of the agreement, the victim “didn’t have to go through a trial,” Van Meter said.
