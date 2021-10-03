An adult male with potentially life-threatening stab wounds was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Friday night after Owensboro Police responded to a reported disturbance in the 600 block of Orchard Street in Owensboro.
The victim was reported to have multiple stab wounds when police arrived at the scene at 8:42 p.m. The incident is under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
