An Owensboro man who fled the country last year and was captured after being charged with various sex offenses pleaded guilty to multiple charges Thursday in Daviess Circuit Court.
Lad D. Ottofy, 61, of the 2900 block of Christie Place, fled to Central America after being charged second-degree sodomy, second-degree rape and several counts of first-degree sexual abuse, for incidents that occurred in late 2018.
After posting a $25,000 bond with money provided by his family, Ottofy fled the country to Belize. Offofy was captured in September 2019 and returned to Daviess County.
“If it wasn’t for Deputy U.S. Marshal Joe Buchanan, he (Ottofy) would probably still be in Belize,” assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Van Meter said Thursday.
Ottofy has had his trial date postponed previously due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ottofy pleaded guilty Thursday to five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree rape and one count of third-degree sodomy.
All of the counts are class D felonies. According to the plea agreement, Ottofy will receive a total of 15 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. Ottofy must complete a sex offender program before he will be eligible for parole, and must register for his lifetime with the sex offender registry.
State law prevents people with class D felonies from being stacked for more than a 20-year prison sentence.
“What’s unfortunate in this case is we have three different victims, but (the charges) are capped at 20 years, so the most he could have gotten at trial is 20 years,” Van Meter said. “If they weren’t capped at 20, he wouldn’t have gotten 15” in a plea agreement, Van Meter said.
“I was just wishing I wasn’t hindered by the 20-year cap,” Van Meter said.
Ottofy is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26 by Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones.
