Owensboro police were investigating a shooting in Chautauqua Park on Saturday afternoon.
Officer Andrew Boggess, department spokesman, said police responded to a call from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital at 3:24 p.m. Saturday.
A man had been brought in with a single gunshot wound, he said.
Boggess said the man’s injuries weren’t life threatening.
He said the man told police that he was shot at Chautauqua Park.
A family member drove him to the hospital after the shooting, Boggess said.
He said the department wasn’t releasing the man’s name on Saturday.
“We may do it tomorrow and maybe Monday,” Boggess said.
Police weren’t releasing details of the shooting on Saturday night, he said.
