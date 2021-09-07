Historians of bluegrass music say that Bill Monroe, “the father of bluegrass,” bought his famed 1923 Lloyd Loar Gibson F-5 mandolin at a barber shop in Florida in the 1940s.
But Jerry Ashley, of Owensboro, is convinced that Monroe bought the famed mandolin from his father, Oliver Monroe Ashley, at the family’s barbershop at Heidelbach Avenue and East Florida Street in Evansville on June 17, 1945.
An internet check shows stories that say Monroe spotted the instrument for sale for $150 in the window of a barber shop in either 1942, 1943, 1944 or 1945 in either Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa or Live Oak, Florida.
There’s a lot of discrepancy.
Ashley is also trying to determine if the song, “Blue Kentucky Moon,” which his father and Harry Bell copyrighted on May 9, 1941, played any role in “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” which Monroe wrote in 1945, performed on the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 25, 1945, and recorded for Columbia Records on
Sept. 16, 1946.
Both songs were 3/4-time waltzes originally, but in 1954, Elvis Presley speeded Monroe’s song up, turning it into a bluesy rocker.
Monroe went back into the studio and recorded Presley’s version. The lyrics of the two moon songs are different, but Ashley said the original music of the songs is similar.
“Dad wrote a lot of songs,” Ashley said. “Musicians stopped in the barbershop when they traveled through Evansville, and Dad would pitch them songs. He played the fiddle and wrote a book about how to play the guitar.”
He said his research found that Monroe played the Evansville Coliseum on June 17, 1945.
Four days later, Oliver Ashley deposited $150 in the bank.
“That’s too much money to have come from the barbershop,” Jerry Ashley said. “That’s worth $2,275 today.”
His oldest brother, Veston, played the mandolin.
And their father sold the mandolin to some musician about that time in 1945, Ashley said.
“I remember how mad my brother was at my father for selling his mandolin and not giving him the money,” he said.
But Oliver Ashley had loaned his son some money and took the mandolin money as part of the debt, Ashley said.
He remains convinced that Monroe bought his brother’s mandolin.
Ashley is 88 now, making him about 12 at the time the mandolin was sold.
“I was a Daddy’s boy,” he said. “I always hung around Dad’s barbershop when I wasn’t in school. He cut hair there for 40 years. I would sweep up after school, fold towels and get a nickel for ice cream.”
He remembers the music and all the musicians hanging around the barbershop.
But he doesn’t remember being there when his brother’s mandolin
was sold.
Ashley does remember a falling out between his father and Monroe.
“Dad called him a ‘blowhard,’ a word I didn’t know at the time,” he said. “The only thing I’m seeking is to have my father recognized.”
Wherever it came from, Monroe’s famed mandolin is now in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.
In 2005, philanthropist Robert W. “Bob” McLean donated the instrument, which he had bought from James Monroe, Monroe’s son, to the Hall of Fame.
Monroe had priced it at
$1.125 million.
In 2001, the Bill Monroe Foundation in Rosine had attempted to buy it and put 10% down.
But the Foundation could never come up with the rest of the money.
On Sept. 25, 2007, McLean, a Murfreesboro, Tennessee, businessman, was found dead in Shelbyville, Tennessee, of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He was 60 and was involved in multiple lawsuits for allegedly cheating investors out of
$20 million.
