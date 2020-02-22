Mangeot to attend 'Bluegrass Now!' screening

Mike Mangeot, Kentucky’s tourism commissioner, will be in Owensboro on Feb. 28 to attend a public screening of the new PBS show, “Bluegrass Now!,” at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
“Bluegrass music, along with other genres, plays such a vital role in Kentucky’s history that we are pleased to be partnering with Visit Owensboro and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on the PBS ‘Bluegrass Now!’ show,” he said in an email.
Mangeot said, “It’s the ‘Year of Music’ in Kentucky and this series helps celebrate traditional as well as new bluegrass sounds with performances from prominent artists. There is no better place than the home of bluegrass music to kick off this new series.”
The concert was filmed at the Hall of Fame in December.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said the state Department of Tourism, helped underwrite the costs of the show.
“Bluegrass Now!” will be available to PBS stations beginning Feb. 29.
But the Hall of Fame will give fans a chance to see the production on the movie screen in its Woodward Theatre first.
The film will be screened at 7 p.m. on Friday.
It’s free, but tickets are required.
They’ll be available at bluegrasshall.org.
There are still plenty available, Joslin said.
“I’d like to have a full house,” he said.
Todd Jarrell, the show’s producer, will also attend the screening, Joslin said.
He said the show is more than the concert featuring Rhonda Vincent, Jim Lauderdale, Larry Sparks, Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Dan Tyminski, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Missy Raines and Molly Tuttle.
It also includes shots of the artists in the exhibit areas of the museum.
“It opens with a great drone shot of the building,” Joslin said.
KET’s website shows “Bluegrass Now!” is scheduled to air at 9:30 p.m. CST on March 1 and 6:30 p.m. CST on March 3 on KET 2.
Bonnie Rheinhardt, vice president of TV programming and operations at WNIN-TV in Evansville, said that station will air the program at 7 and 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 29, 8 p.m. on March 2, 10 p.m. on March 4, 2 p.m. on March 8 and 7 p.m. on March 12.
Mangeot is no stranger to Owensboro.
Before being appointed to his current post by Gov. Andy Beshear, he was executive director of the Bardstown-Nelson County Tourism Commission in 2018-19; commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Travel & Tourism from 2012 to 2016, president and chief executive officer of the Kentucky Association for Economic Development from 2005 to 2012 and deputy commissioner in the Kentucky Department of Travel from 2002 to 2004.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.