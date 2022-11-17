The height of the COVID-19 pandemic might not seem like an ideal time to start a business, but Jennifer McCrystal felt like there was only room for growth when she started Mantled Home, her home boutique and design studio in November 2020.
“It wasn’t ideal, but I think it’s served as a good baseline,” McCrystal said.
With a degree in interior design from the University of Kentucky, McCrystal has spent the last two years helping home and business owners find the interior design that fits them best.
She operates from what was once her great grandparents’ home — at 2750 Keller Road, just east of the intersection of Carter and Keller road — which is also where they started Miles Farm Supply.
Along with her studio full of furniture, decorations, kitchenware and other items, she offers design-consulting services.
All of her designs are custom made, she said.
“I don’t want people to walk into a place and know, ‘Jennifer did this,’ ” she said. “I want it to fit the customer. Tell me what your true goals are, what you want to get out of this and what fits your budget.”
McCrystal said she doesn’t discuss her residential clients for confidentiality reasons, but highlighted the work she did in helping design the retro-style branding for the Gramps Coffee and Donuts shop downtown, which opened on the northeast corner of Fourth and Frederica streets last year.
“Working with Greg and Amy (Gilmore) was awesome,” she said. “That’s a good example of a project that’s not my space — it’s their space, and it’s the Gramps brand.”
For her company’s second anniversary, which is officially Nov. 20, McCrystal is celebrating with a “two-themed” sale today through Saturday.
“There’s no terrible twos around here,” she joked. “If customers bring in a friend, when they both make a purchase, they both get 22% off. Or if you get two of the same thing, you can get the second one 50% off.”
