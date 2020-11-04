In Muhlenberg County’s uncontested board of education races, Rajiv Johar took the 1st district seat with 1,269 votes.
Darrell Bowers took the 2nd district seat with 1,945 votes.
And in the 3rd district, Susan Wells garnered 2,070 votes.
Four candidates ran for the five seats in the Bremen City Council, including Karen Rathburn, Judy Bullock, Jamey Daugherty and Jeff Nelson. Bullock took the most votes with 70.
In Central City, seven candidates — Mike Jenkins, Ellanee Lancaster, David Higgs, Otis Cunningham, Janet Herald, Richard Miller and Shannon Coombs — ran for the 8-seat city council. Jenkins came out with the most votes at 1,124.
Only two candidates filed for the 6 seats in the Drakesboro City Council, including Scott Newman and Larry Shrodes. Newman had the highest number of votes with 82 to Shrodes’ 68.
Ten Greenville residents ran for the 6-seat city council. Winners include Nick Sparks, Regina Curry, Jeff Travis, Billie Lewis, Sylvester Johnson and Nathan Brothers. Lewis received the most votes with 1,142.
Finally, the Powderly City Council had 4 candidates file for the four-seat city council. Brenda Keplinger won the most votes at 193. Joining her on the council will be Brenda Keplinger, Bobby Webb and Jonathan Armour.
For seats not filled, city councils are required to appoint members.
