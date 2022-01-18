It was 28 degrees at Daviess County High School at 9 a.m. Monday and there was snow and slush all around.
But a small group of dedicated marchers were lining up to walk six blocks down New Hartford Road to Owensboro Community & Technical College as part of the community’s tribute to Dr. Luther Martin King Jr. on what would have been the civil rights leader’s 93rd birthday.
Olga McKissic, director of the Western Academy at the H.L. Neblett Center, said, “It’s important for us to be here today because this was his dream. We should all love one another.”
Besides, she said, the weather had been worse for the march in the past.
“One year, it was 9 degrees,” she said.
Darrius Walton Sr., another of the marchers, said it was important to him, “because of the influence Dr. King had on my life and the lives of these kids. It’s good that we celebrate this.”
Scholars at the Western Academy were also among the marchers.
After the march, Owensboro Community & Technical College held a “Unity in the Community” discussion about King’s influence with Dr. Eunice Taylor, a U.S. Air Force officer and professional nurse; Brionna Greer, chief executive officer and founder of Breaking The Cycle 2.0; Naheed S. Murtaza, an attorney who works to improve the lives of marginalized groups, advance community education and advocate for empowerment of socially disempowered in Owensboro and Daviess County; and Susan Montalvo-Gesser, director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Owensboro.
The Owensboro Human Relations Commission and the Owensboro-Daviess County Education Community co-sponsored the annual event.
“I believe in being a change agent,” Taylor said. “We have to stir the pot. You can move mountains when you work together.”
Greer said King “changed the country so I’m welcome at tables I would have been excluded from. Never let anyone silence your voice.”
Murtaza said, “As an immigrant and a female, the legacy of Dr. King includes people like me.”
Montalvo-Gesser said, “Never be lukewarm in your efforts. We only get there (the Promised Land) if we work together.”
Taylor said her mother used to say that the only welcome change is for a wet baby.
“Change is hard,” she said. “We have to find the common good for all of us.”
She called for including more young people on public boards.
Greer said the community still has work to do in the LGBT community.
Local schools, she said, are working for more diversity.
“Owensboro is certainly changing,” Murtaza said. “But change takes time. You have to keep at it.”
Montalvo-Gesser said, “We’ve had times when we move forward and times when we fall backward. We’re seeing progress, but it’s super slow. When my parents got married in 1967, it was illegal for them to get married.”
And just a few years ago, she said, it was illegal for same-sex couples to marry.
Murtaza said the community as a whole has welcomed some 200 Afghan refugees into the community.
“That’s going to be good for Owensboro,” she said.
And Taylor reminded people that “it’s OK to get in good trouble.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
