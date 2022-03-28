Marching for change

Armand Childs was the victim of a hate crime last fall, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College senior told a group of about 150 people on Sunday that he thought at that time his life would change for the worst.
He was wrong, though, because his life changed for the better, Childs told a group of students and community members during the second annual March for Change.
The event began on Kentucky Wesleyan’s campus, and participants marched from KWC to Brescia University, where they listened to Childs tell his story.
Childs described the incident, which occurred between him and another driver on Kentucky 54 and ended in Childs and his girlfriend being threatened and harassed. Childs said the event helped to empower him, and inspired him to encourage his peers to take action and fight for justice and change.
“It’s hard to bring yourself to know that you live in a toxic world,” he said. “We can be the change if we want to be.
Childs wanted to speak about his experience during the event because he said some younger people might relate more to someone their own age, who walks in similar shoes. It’s important to him to be a leader to his classmates, but also to younger generations.
Life is filled with so many negativity, he said, and it’s amazing what good can come from people working together to make the world a better place.
Wish Read, a KWC sophomore, said she faces a lot of challenges as a person of color. Specifically, she contends everyday with the stereotype of being an “angry, Black woman” if she is passionate and outspoken about something.
It’s time for people to hold themselves, and others, accountable. The world needs to know that there are biases based on color, and it’s important for the world to remain educated on that fact, she said.
“Change happens one step at a time,” she said. “The time for change is now.”
Andrea Bolden, KWC director of equity, inclusion and Title 9, said she was glad the two higher education institutions could come together for a cause like March for Change. Students want to come together now, especially to impact change.
There is power in unity, she said, and when she thinks about the marches for justice and social change, she thinks of young adults like many who were present during the march.
“I think about the young leaders that are literally adding innovative, creative action to their desires to make an impact on the world,” she said. “That’s really what we are doing today.”
Patricia Lovett, Brescia assistant dean of student and co-advisor of Brescia’s Black Student Union, said she knew the march on Sunday wasn’t the first of its kind, and it won’t be the last.
“But I do hope someday we won’t have to march like this,” she said. “Until then, we are going to march on for that change.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
