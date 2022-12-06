Marilyn Anne Dean, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Signature Healthcare — Hillcrest. She was born Oct. 1, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hazen A. and Viola McClackerty Dean. Marilyn worked as a clerk for the J. J. Newberry’s Department Store and babysat for a number of families. She was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church where she had been their long-time librarian at one time and also had taught Sunday School. She loved her church family very much.
Surviving are some distant cousins, and a close friend and her husband, Paula and Robert L. Gillaspie, Sr. of Utica.
