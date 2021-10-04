The Regional Water Resource Agency has been working on a plan for upgrading its aging water reclamation facilities, but market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has created some uncertainties regarding the final price tag.
Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director, said it is unlike anything he has ever seen in his nearly 40 years of construction experience.
“Right now, you have this thing called volatility factor, and that is what all engineers are starting to put on because of all this craziness with COVID-19, availability of parts, availability of labor … you can’t find people to do the work,” Schepers said. “You have such a lead time on everything that contractors are upping their quotes because of lead time.”
Due to this volatility factor, cost estimates for updates to the David W. Hawes water reclamation facility, at 1722 Pleasant Valley Road, range between $27 and $55 million.
Schepers said the range is due in part to the fact that no one knows what the market will be when work on the project is expected to begin in about one year.
“In 39 years of construction, I have never seen this before,” he said. “My gut, I am going to say it, is in the $45 million range, but it is still ranging from $27 to $55 million.”
Schepers said improvements to the Max N. Rhoads water reclamation facility, at 1201 Ewing Road North, are showing a volatility range of between $36 and $48 million.
Due to the number of unknown variables, Schepers said he will postpone approaching the RWRA board with some possible rate increases, which would be used to pay for the cost of construction.
“What we are going to do is slow down a little bit, as far as we can’t make a good solid decision on what the new rates are going to be,” he said.
RWRA previously nixed the idea of building a new wastewater treatment plant earlier this year, deciding instead to focus on updating its existing plants.
A part of the agency’s facilities compliance plan, the upgrades to both plants are necessary because they are both operating at above the capacity for which they were originally built.
Schepers said last April that the initial estimates for the plant updates came in at $54 million. That was a number the agency couldn’t absorb, and he said an adjustment to RWRA’s rates would need to be considered.
