Last year I attempted to observe Advent, even though it is not part of my Christmas tradition. I passed the days before Christmas in a kind of torpor, with the lighting of the Advent candle the one good thing to mark each week, some little brightness in a dark time.
My family celebrated together as we always do, but not without some nagging worry about the virus and what we should or shouldn’t be doing.
The young adults in from college and jobs stuck closer to home last year, and spent time together in their sibling group, which, on any day of the week, is fun and really about all they need. We had a new beau among us, and this time next year he will be my new nephew-in-law. We had Christmas in the afternoon to accommodate his schedule, and one of the grown nephews got mad because he wanted things just as they were when he was 3, 13, 23.
He will be the one missing this year. It is time he spent Christmas with his girlfriend’s family, and this is what he will do. In his place will be baby Cy, 5 months of puddly fat and drool, a child so cute — because we think he looks like us — that I could spend whole afternoons just gazing at his feet.
In the dark of the pandemic, I thought an Advent wreath might help keep me going. It did, for a while. I like learning new things, and I studied the history and meaning of Advent, had a series of readings and prayers for the lighting of each candle. I did my best to embrace the purpose and mystery of it all.
You would think this would come easy for me. I live by a calendar, even now, when my work life is over. I have friends who don’t keep one, have never kept a calendar, and I don’t know how they have survived, how their children’s teeth haven’t fallen out of their heads, how they remember doctor’s appointments, anniversaries, social events.
Maybe if I had started with an Advent calendar that had little surprises behind each door. But no, that, too, would have grown old after a week or two. Even chocolate loses its appeal when you come to expect it at predictable intervals. I think I got worn out with marking time.
If I had introduced myself to Advent when I wasn’t already marking off the days, it might have soothed me, filled me with wonder, prepared me spiritually for the arrival of the Baby Jesus. As it was, the virus monopolized the news and most of our daily routines. Even those among us who sniffed at all the hoopla still had to listen to it, and surely that aggravated them no end. So, it is safe to say we all suffered.
And now, here we are. A second Christmas. But one much different from last year. We have vaccines, boosters, and talk of more. Therapeutics, at-home rapid tests. On the day I drove to get my booster, I heard on the news we might need a fourth shot.
And something in me snapped.
It was speculation, that fourth shot, although it didn’t sound like it. It sounded very much like fact. And I thought, uh, no. That’s it. If one of my many doctors suggests I need that fourth booster, then of course. But now, on to other things.
Which have included, in no particular order, a weekend socially-distanced writing retreat, with the social distancing lasting maybe two hours. A bridal shower and no distancing at all. A Christmas party with hugs, hugs you all, and laughter and on occasion the sharing of drinks.
And we survived. We thrived. I thrived.
I still wash my hands all the time. I mask up when I need to. But I play with that baby.
A recent article discussing the pandemic’s impact on our mental health says we are just sad. We don’t even know it.
I can believe that. But knowledge is power, and so, until Christmas, I am going to mark a different kind of calendar. I am going to click off the days I have felt alive. Happy. Enchanted. I’m going to make myself get out there and shop. I”m going to eat a Christmas cookie, have some hot chocolate. I’m going to let it go. Let all of it go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.