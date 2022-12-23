Ohio County native Markley Midkiff Freer, 86, has self-published a book titled “Markley’s Memories” that is about life on her family’s farm as she grew up.
“It’s sold real well just by word of mouth and through Facebook,” she said. “I’m on the third printing because I kept selling out of them.”
Freer said she was inspired by her granddaughter, who was working on a “grandmother book.”
“I thought I needed to leave a legacy for all of my friends and family to read,” she said. “I am the last child of six.”
In part of the book, Freer said she talks about how she grew up with hard work.
“I was the youngest child, so I had it a lot easier than my older brothers,” she said. “We had plenty of food. It was preached into us about honesty, integrity and striving for better times.”
Freer said she has been blessed with a good family.
“My father and my mother were childhood sweethearts,” she said. “In my book I tell about how life was back in their days a little bit, and then I tell about my mother’s chores as a young woman.”
Parts of the book touch on life on the farm, from not obtaining electricity until after World War II to helping her family slaughter animals for food and assisting with her father’s tobacco farming.
“My second brother is still living; he is a World War II veteran,” Freer said. “He was wounded three times. He’s 103 years old.”
Freer married her high school sweetheart.
“He went to Kentucky Wesleyan College, and I went to UK, but we married before I finished,” she said. “I graduated from KWC with a degree of elementary education.”
Freer is a retired school teacher. She taught for 30 years and was an assistant teacher for 11 years.
“My mother instilled in me the value of hard work,” she said, “and I’m really proud of it.”
“Markley’s Memories” is $20 and can be purchased by contacting Freer’s daughter, Melinda Francis, at 270-302-4490, or her son, Mark Freer, at 270-929-9343.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
