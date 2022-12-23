OWENWS-12-23-22 FREER BOOK PIC

Markley Midkiff Freer self-published her book, “Markely’s Memories,” which is about her life growing up on her family’s farm in Ohio County.

 Photo submitted

Ohio County native Markley Midkiff Freer, 86, has self-published a book titled “Markley’s Memories” that is about life on her family’s farm as she grew up.

“It’s sold real well just by word of mouth and through Facebook,” she said. “I’m on the third printing because I kept selling out of them.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

