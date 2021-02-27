Eight years ago, Owensboro had two Mark’s Hallmark stores.
Soon, it will have none.
The store in Towne Square Mall closed in 2013.
And the one in Wesleyan Park Plaza will be closing soon.
It was Greg’s Hallmark for years. But it’s been owned by Sharon Westenhofer from the beginning.
She’s is closing all of her stores in Owensboro, Louisville and Melbourne, Florida.
Westenhofer was out of town and couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday.
But she said in a letter to customers that she’s retiring after 50 years as a Hallmark retailer and is closing all three stores.
She said the stores are offering 75% off of all Hallmark cards and paper products. The final day for the store to close hasn’t been announced.
The store has had a post office station for more than 30 years. Another location for that station hasn’t been announced.
Hallmark has around 2,000 stores in five countries. Most are privately owned.
Business Insider said last year that at least 16 of the stores in 12 states were closing in the first half of 2020.
The story quoted Rich Schauer, who was closing his Hallmark store in Forest Park, Illinois, as saying that social media is crushing the card business.
“It’s just not a viable business any longer,” he said. “People used to buy and send cards all the time. It’s all online now. Everyone celebrates their birthdays on social media.”
Papyrus, another greeting card chain, closed all 254 of its stores in the U.S. and Canada after its parent company, Schurman Fine Papers, filed for bankruptcy.
MorningBrew.com reported, “A Hallmark spokesperson said it doesn’t plan to close company-owned stores while it attempts to turn around stagnant sales. But franchise owners are closing stores on their own because Hallmark’s alternative retail channels cannibalize business, they claim.”
The site reported that “U.S. printed greeting card sales slid nearly 13% over the past five years, per IBISWorld data cited by the WSJ. Bigger chains are also backing out. Last year, CVS and Walmart planned to cut store space devoted to last-minute office birthday cards, citing underperforming sales.”
The Wall Street Journal reported that Hallmark is overhauling its app “aimed at making it easier to buy and send personalized paper cards. Meantime, the company has been opening stores in locations such as hospitals and hardware stores.”
And many customers have complained about rising costs of cards, saying they’re too expensive and that greetings can be sent by text and Facebook at no cost.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
