Janie Marksberry, a local Daviess County businesswoman, announced Tuesday that she will campaign for the East Region seat on the Daviess Fiscal Court.
A resident of Philpot, Marksberry said in a prepared statement that her qualifications for serving on the Davies Fiscal Court include 35 years in the real estate business, as well as her role as president of the “Stop the Outer Loop Association.” The organization opposed the recent Outer Loop highway proposal that was ultimately deemed not feasible at this time.
Marksberry said she advocates for a business-friendly approach to development in Daviess County that also protects property rights and encourages business development in existing locations.
Marksberry currently operates Pleasant Valley Stables in Philpot, where she lives with her husband, Carl Ringwall.
The East Region Fiscal Court seat is held by Commissioner Mike Koger, who previously announced he will retire at the close of his current term. Koger was first elected to the Daviess Fiscal Court in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.