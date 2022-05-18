BOX THIS ....

West County Commissioner

Christopher Castlen (R) — 3,114

George Wathen (R) — 2,745

Dustin Warren (R) — 1,248

Patrick Garfield Hayden (R) — 605

Sharon Castle (R) — 476

Central County Commissioner

Larry Conder (R) — 3,565

Michael Norman King (R) — 1,986

Dianne Burns Mackey (R) — 1,366

Darrin Autry (R) — 516

Andy Gamblin (R) — 339

Jason A. Jackson (R) — 313

East County Commissioner

Janie Marksberry (R) — 2,927

Matt Fitzgerald (R) — 2,282

Jimmie Sapp (R) — 1,644

Mark Irby (R) — 1,418

------------------------------------

Janie Marksberry, an Owensboro realtor running for county office for the first time, made Daviess County history Tuesday by being the first woman elected to Daviess Fiscal Court.

Marksberry defeated three other challengers in the GOP primary. Commissioner Mike Koger opted to not run for reelection. With no Democrats in the race, Marksberry will represent east Daviess County when the new court convenes next year.

Marksberry defeated Matt Fitzgerald, Mark Irby and Jimmie Sapp.

“We just worked hard,” Marksberry said. “We worked 24/7, trying to stay on top of issues and go to events.

“I’m just humbled and grateful for the opportunity. I think the people of Daviess County are ready for some fresh ideas and a new face.”

Only one other woman has served as a county commissioner, and that was by appointment. Mary Ella Burns was appointed to finish the term of her husband, Ben Allen Burns, after he died in office in 1986. Mary Ella Burns lost her race for the seat against Dennie Ebelhar later that year.

Marksberry said she plans to talk with people so she can explore issues in preparation for taking office.

“I’m going to try to be very transparent” about issues, Marksberry said. “I’m very thankful for the tremendous honor and responsibility of being chosen east county commissioner.”

The western district will also have a new commissioner. Christopher Castlen, a retired Owensboro Police Department officer, unseated incumbent George Wathen in the GOP primary.

As in the east, no Democrats filed to run for the west county office, so Castlen will become commissioner in January.

Castlen attributed his win to the family members and friends who helped his campaign.

“I’ve enjoyed campaigning, because of all the people” he met on the trail, Castlen said. “For me, I’ll be doing what I’ve been doing — hearing what the people’s concerns are.”

Castlen also said he’ll be spending time with Fiscal Court “to help make a smooth transition when it happens.”

Castlen said his career in law enforcement helped him prepare for county office.

“The opportunities I’ve had by being a police officer and public servant cannot be overlooked,” he said.

Wathen said the current commission, of which he is a part, will leave the county in solid shape when the new court takes over.

“I feel really good about what we are passing on to the next group,” Wathen said. “We are passing on a (government) that is in extremely good shape. They are financially sound, the systems we put in place are excellent and, most importantly, the employees they are inheriting are good people.”

“They’ll do a good job,” Wathen said of the new court.

The makeup of the next fiscal court is not yet settled. In November, voters will select either Republican Charlie Castlen or Democrat Bruce Kunze as judge-executive, and the central district Fiscal Court race will also be decided.

Tuesday night, former Owensboro city commissioner Larry Conder won the GOP primary for the central district seat, defeating five other candidates for the office. Conder will face Democrat Tyler Sagardoy in November.

Conder won by a large margin, defeating the next highest vote-getter by 1,579 votes.

“What was surprising about my race was the number of votes I won by,” Conder said.

He said having been a member of the city commission helped him in campaigning. Conder was a city commissioner before leaving the office to run unsuccessfully for mayor.

In Tuesday’s primary, “my experience carried the day,” Conder said.

Conder said voters want elected leaders to work together on city and county priorities.

“What I think they are looking for was a little bit more of an effort by government officials to have a united front on what we want to see here,” Conder said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse