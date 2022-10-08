OWENWS-10-08-22 SENIOR CENTER

Janie Marksberry is proposing the old South Central Bank location at 300 Southtown Blvd. to be the next Senior Center.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The proposed collaboration between the Owensboro Family YMCA and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County has been met with concern.

“The majority of seniors don’t want to partner with the Y,” Bruce Kunze, who’s running for county judge-executive, said Thursday of the proposal — which calls for the YMCA to be expanded, creating separate space for a new senior center.

