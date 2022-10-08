The proposed collaboration between the Owensboro Family YMCA and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County has been met with concern.
“The majority of seniors don’t want to partner with the Y,” Bruce Kunze, who’s running for county judge-executive, said Thursday of the proposal — which calls for the YMCA to be expanded, creating separate space for a new senior center.
County Commissioner-elect Janie Marksberry has raised an alternative option for the Senior Center: House it in the former South Central Bank building on Southtown Boulevard, she says.
“I think this area would be a great room to put the pool tables in,” Marksberry said Friday, showing the Messenger-Inquirer around the 21,000-square-foot facility.
Marksberry also touted the former drive-up window, which she said would be a great covered area to load the Meals on Wheels vehicles. The kitchen is on the second floor of the building, but she said a built-in dumbwaiter would make it easy to send down food and supplies.
According to Marksberry, the former South Central Bank building is a better option than the current plan, which is projected to cost about $12.4 million — helped by $3 million from the city and $2 million from the county.
Marksberry said the building is on the market for $2.5 million, with the surrounding five acres of land going for another $1.1 million.
As a long-time real estate professional, she volunteered to help facilitate the deal.
“I’m looking at it as a potential selling agent, meaning I would represent either the Y side or the sell side. But I don’t have to be involved at all. I’m not here for a commission. If I did represent them on the selling side — the commission on a $2.5 million property like this is $75,000 — I wouldn’t take any of that. I would give it back to the seniors for renovations, or we would work it out to take off the sell price,” she said. “This has been something near and dear to my heart, to help look out for the seniors.”
Marksberry said she’s presented her idea to several stakeholders, including one Senior Center board member and its director, Becky Barnhart.
All have been positive about her idea except one, who is worried that the floors of the building don’t have enough square footage, according to Marksberry.
Senior Center Director Becky Barnhart couldn’t be reached for comment. She did not reply to a voicemail left on the Senior Center’s main line on Friday.
Marksberry said concerns about square footage can be addressed by removing the office walls that are throughout the building.
“My hope is they would get a general contractor to meet with them and talk about what is available here,” she said.
