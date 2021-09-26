The following marriage licenses were recorded from Sept. 8-21:
• Catherine Harrington, 20, and Mason Russell, 20
• Brittany Skaggs, 32, and Travis Summers, 28
• Amy Kuegel, 31, and Jeffrey Donnelly, 29
• Marilyn Adkins, 22, and Drake Higdon, 22
• Allison Stinnett, 32, and William Turner, 32
• Alisha Boehman, 22, and Matthew Johnson, 32
• Brandi Hawkins, 39, and Timothy Anderson, 40
• Tesla Corley, 28, and Joshua Fulkerson, 29
• Anna Berry, 23, and Casey Hamilton, 23
• Sheena Price, 37, and Thomas Brand, 60
• Jessica Tameler, 30, and Ted Johnston, 36
• Emily Poole, 37, and Zachary Davis, 36
• Stephanie Gray, 38, and Derrekk Richards, 48
• Chloe Wilson, 19, and Mark Cannon Jr., 22
• Roseann Drury, 39, and Helmuth Klessig, 29
• Krystal Mayfield, 43, and Hubert Roby, 46
• Kara Kelley, 24, and Zachary Allen, 25
• Kristen Kaelin, 32, and Kenneth Scheer, 40
• Maria Carmelo, 38, and Andres Lucas, 41
• Brandi Stevens, 37, and Joseph Howard, 38
• Nicole Sizemore, 28, and Blake Moran, 31
• Jacqueline Holder, 51, and William Alexander, 70
• Kristina Crewse, 28, and Jacob Carpenter, 28
• Nicole Richmond, 47, and Edward McGathy Jr., 51
• Oceana Stratton, 20, and Ernest Graham, 21
• Guisell Lopez, 23, and Miyfver Vazquez, 23
• Brielle Sims, 21, and Adam Mauzy, 21
• Katie McIntosh, 27, and Stephen Bell, 34
• Haley Kase, 24, and Kenneth Rideout III, 24
• Brooke Hay, 36, and Johnathan Reesor, 34
• Cierra Hardin, 25, and Dustin Weeks, 26
• Brittany Legg, 27, and Logan Reynolds, 28
• Kendall Fitzgerald, 22, and Shane Gilmore, 24
• Brittany Lake, 23, and Trace Henton, 24
• Christy Case, 45, and Nicholas Clouse, 39
• Hannah Sobolewski, 25, and Daniel Wilson, 27
• Mariah Buzzard, 23, and Lance Thomas, 25
• Hannah Render, 24, and Timothy Trogden, 30
• Rebecca Benoit, 40, and Jason Boone, 45
• Stephanie Whayne, 36, and Terrance Head, 38
• Brianna Turner, 21, and Isaac Carmon, 21
• Sarah Morehead, 31, and Luke Book, 31
• Makayla Huffines, 23, and Matthew Powers Jr., 24
• Megan Houtchen, 24, and Bryan Thomas Jr., 25
• Tara Thrasher, 26, and Jarred McPherson, 31
• Madisen Strode, 21, and Jackson Armour, 21
• Rosa Richards, 28, and Evan Gogel, 26
• Shana Tanner, 28, and Steven Fulkerson, 31
• Emily Hatfield, 25, and Jesse Boling, 26
• Alexis Ware, 26, and Richard Jack, 28
• Carissa Maddox, 27, and Demetrious Bell, 28
