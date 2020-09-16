Francine Marseille, an Owensboro native who spent more than 30 years in entertainment on the West Coast, has been named executive director of Friday After 5.
She’s the organization’s first full-time executive director.
Marseille was selected from a field of 20 finalists for the post.
“After a very thorough search and the hard work of our search committee, the board of directors is delighted to welcome Francine Marseille to lead Friday After 5 into the future,” Jay Velotta, president of 16-week summer music festival, said in making the announcement.
“Francine comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and an extensive background in entertainment and event management,” he said.
Marseille began her career in 1975, working on the noon newscast on the old WVJS-TV-2 cable station in Owensboro.
She stayed there until 1981, when she returned to California.
“My mother had moved to Orange County when I was younger,” she said. “I had graduated high school there and then returned to Owensboro to attend Kentucky Wesleyan College.”
Marseille returned to California to attend California State University, Fullerton, eventually completing a master’s degree in communications with a TV/Radio/Film emphasis.
Through the years, she worked in Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas and Oregon.
And then last year, Marseille decided it was time to return to Owensboro.
She said she was familiar with Friday After 5 and got involved as soon as she returned.
“I had been hearing about it for years,” Marseille said.
Next year is the festival’s 25th year.
“I have so many ideas,” Marseille said. “Quality is really important. We need to attract more regional and national sponsors.”
One thing she wants to do, she said, is use more technology — now that the pandemic has people used to watching things online.
Marseille said she’d like to see Friday After 5 live-streamed so people outside Owensboro could see it and want to attend.
“We need to use social media more,” she said.
Kirk Kirkpatrick, who retired as part-time executive director of the festival in 2016 after 20 years and remains on the board, said, “The decision was challenging. Our search committee received 20 qualified applicant hopefuls, from those applicants we had a several very qualified finalists.”
He said, “We are thrilled to work with Francine to forge a brilliant future for Friday After 5. We know Owensboro will discover some of the great attributes we realized in during the interview process.”
