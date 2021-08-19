Mark Marsh, Owensboro Health CEO, said the biggest goals for the hospital moving forward is ensuring quality care for the community and having enough team members within the health care system to ensure that.
At the Rotary Club meeting Wednesday at Kentucky Wesleyan College, Marsh, who moved into his current role in June, discussed the current state of the healthcare system and his thoughts on moving forward.
Marsh said his main concerns moving forward are the foundation — the individuals who work within the system to make it what it is — and ensuring they have the tools needed to provide quality care and positive patient outcomes.
“That’s what it’s about,” he said.
Marsh said a major contributor to ensuring those things is recruiting “high-caliber” health care workers and physicians to the region.
Right now, he said, there is a shortage of nurses and providers.
Having enough team members, he said, is vital in providing quality services, especially now during the pandemic when many hospitals throughout the country are being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patents.
Marsh said the current state of the pandemic is “concerning,” especially with many large-scale social events happening in the community recently.
“We don’t know in the next few weeks … things can happen,” he said. ”I hope we stay at about 30 to 35 patients, but these next few weeks could be really detrimental if something happens.”
Marsh also addressed vaccine requirements for employees at several health care facilities, saying that is is a difficult decision because team members need to be valued and have the freedom to make their own choice without being forced.
OH announced recently that it would take a “proactive approach” to employee vaccinations, meaning educating them and providing them with information about the vaccination process.
About 70% of employees at OH are currently vaccinated, according to Marsh.
Requiring vaccinations, he said, could lead to a large amount of employee resignations, as it has, he said, with other facilities that have required it.
“That’s a tough decision we’re making,” he said. “I don’t want to see us get in a tough situation where we .. don’t have enough nurses, respiratory therapists, whatever it may be, to care for patients.”
Losing employees during a time when there is a shortage of personnel, he said, could negatively affect patient experiences, which negatively impact the system’s other goal to gain the community’s trust and ensure patients are being cared for in an effective manner.
He said he wants to “bring health care closer to home,” and the system needs more employees and providers to do that, and to create an environment where employees feel valued and have the tools they need to be successful.
“It really is the community as a whole, this is your hospital, you are the team, and I really do want your feedback on ways that we can improve and build that trust,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
