Owensboro Community & Technical College on Friday is hosting a crisis management presentation with Trent Lovett, superintendent of Marshall County Schools.
The presentation will take place at 10 a.m. in Blandford Lecture Hall in the Humanities Building on the OCTC main campus, at 4800 New Hartford Road. The public is invited to attend.
In his presentation, Lovett said he will describe the events of Jan. 23, 2018, when a shooting occurred at Marshall County High School in Benton. Two students were killed, 14 others were shot and four more were injured.
He will give a first-person look from a school administrator’s perspective, as well as the perspective of a father of a student inside the school at the time.
He said the discussion will be “pretty emotional,” but it is his goal to help anybody else that might go through something similar.
“I’ll go over the steps since, ... some of the things we have done since then,” he said. “Also what your community expects from you at that point, some of the things we have done after the fact that maybe can help you in advance so that you don’t get to that point.”
Jeff Hendricks, OCTC safety and security director, said Tuesday that the discussion will focus on reunification, or what happens after a tragic event such as a school shooting.
“Everybody trains on how to respond and react to the active shooter,” Hendricks said. “(Lovett) touches on the aftermath.”
He said Lovett will talk about how to get students back together after the event, the recovery steps immediately after the event, and how to get on with the rest of the school year following such a tragedy.
Hendricks said each year he presents a safety training per federal requirements. Typically, every other year he tries to do a big presentation in which someone outside of the community comes in to speak. His wife, an educator, heard Lovett speak during a teaching conference and suggested he reach out.
“We all know what happened in Marshall County, but she said he talked about the stuff that nobody thinks about,” Hendricks said. “What happens afterward?”
He said that has been one of his primary concerns, considering the students on OCTC’s campus come from all walks of life. Most of them are adults, so it’s a different situation than working with minors in a kindergarten through 12th-grade setting.
“We are primarily a commuter college, so we would have students scattering,” Hendricks said. “How do we account for everybody, and get everybody back together and deal with everything?”
Lovett is a graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and physics. He taught math and science before becoming an assistant principal at North Marshall Middle School and then spent four years as principal at Marshall County High School before becoming superintendent. This is his 12th year as superintendent for the school district.
He said he is looking forward to being in Owensboro and sharing his experiences.
“It’s sort of a healing process for me,” he said. “This gives me an opportunity to share.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
