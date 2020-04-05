The sponsor of a bill that would make the rights of crime victims part of the state’s constitution said last week there’s still a chance the bill will receive final passage when lawmakers meet for the final days of the 2020 regular legislative session.
Senate Bill 80, which is also known as “Marsy’s Law,” has previously passed the full Senate and was approved by the House Judiciary Committee. The bill is cleared to be voted on by the full House, but there are only two days left in the legislative session.
The bill would include certain rights for crime victims, such as the right of a victim to be informed of hearings in their case, to be notified if the defendant in their case is released on bond or escapes, and the right to be heard at hearings. Voters have to approve proposed constitutional amendments.
An almost identical bill was signed into law in 2018, but the ballot language was challenged. The state Supreme Court ruled the language that appeared on the ballot was inadequate for voters to fully understand the law, and wrote the entire constitutional amendment should have been presented to voters at the polls.
Although the votes didn’t count, the question still appeared on ballots and the law was approved by a large margin in 2018.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Hopkinsville Republican and head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sponsored the bill again this year. Westerfield said he believes the Supreme Court justices ruled “unwisely” on the issue of the ballot question.
That ruling raises problems “not just for Marsy’s Law,” but for any constitutional amendment, Westerfield said. “... I think this is going to be a protracted issue the Supreme Court did not consider.”
Having to post an entire constitutional amendment will be a burden for clerk’s offices and will slow down traffic at the polls, Westerfield said. “People show up right before they go to work, or right after work,” when they are pressed for time or are tired after the work day, Westerfield said. Presenting voters with the entire constitutional amendment is “making it more difficult for people to exercise their right to vote,” he said.
If the bill passes the House and is challenged again, “I hope it gets before the Supreme Court again, so we can fix the unwise rule” from 2018, Westerfield said.
But first, the bill has to be called and passed by the House on April 14 and 15, the final two scheduled days of the session. Westerfield said there are several other proposed constitutional amendments the House could consider on those days.
But only four constitutional amendments can be put on any one ballot. Westerfield said if the House approves four of the other proposed amendments before it gets to Marsy’s Law, the measure can’t appear on the ballot anyway.
Regardless, “we are continuing to work with … and text and email, to make sure we get the votes, and we think we do,” Westerfield said.
