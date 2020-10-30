The sponsor of “Marsy’s Law,” the crime victims’ bill of rights on this fall’s ballot, said Thursday the rights are needed to give victims a role in the criminal justice process they don’t currently have.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Hopkinsville Republican and chairman of the state Senate’s committee on judicial issues, sponsored the crime victims’ bill during this year’s General Assembly session. The bill was approved by lawmakers, but the bill would include the rights of crime victims in the state constitution, and must be approved by voters.
Marsy’s Law was previously approved by lawmakers and voters in 2018, but the law was invalidated by the state Supreme Court, which ruled the language on the ballot was insufficient for voters to fully understand the law.
Westerfield discussed the constitutional amendment in a webinar sponsored by Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Stanley Reed Pre-Law and Politics Society. The idea behind “Marsy’s Law” is that “crime victims deserve to be treated with respect and dignity in the (court) process,” Westerfield said.
The rights for crime victims already in state law are few, and apply only to a narrow classification of people, Westerfied said.
“We only have two or three rights in statute … but the kicker is those rights only apply to the victims of 21 crimes,” Westerfield said. Another bill passed during the session would expand crime victim rights to more people if Marsy’s Law is approved.
The measure voters will decide on contains 12 rights, including the right of victims to be notified of court proceedings, the right to be present and heard at proceedings, to be notified if a defendant is released or escapes and the right to have judges consider the safety of the victim when setting a defendant’s bail, among others. Victims would also have the right to have those rights enforced in court.
Just adding the rights to state statute wouldn’t put them on equal footing with the rights of defendants, Westerfield said.
“We don’t want to give the victim (more rights) than the accused,” Westerfield said, but added that victim rights shouldn’t be subordinate to the right of defendants. The constitutional amendment would prevent victim rights from being changed or weakened by legislators, he said.
“We shouldn’t put these rights into statute, because they are too easy to change,” Westerfield said. “It bothers me these victim rights could be reduced or expanded without anyone watching.”
Marsy’s Law is currently being challenged in the courts by the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, largely on technical issues. Westerfield said the law would not give crime victims a say over decisions made by prosecutors and judges.
“The key thing is they have the right to counsel with the commonwealth’s attorney,” Westerfield said. “If they cant get through with the prosecuting attorney, this will give them the right to go to the courts.”
If a crime victim doesn’t receive his or her rights regarding a court proceeding in their case, the remedy would be for the hearing to be held again, Westerfied said.
“You don’t have control of the process. You just have a voice in the process,” Westerfield said.
When asked if a victim could appeal to the court of appeals if they don’t feel they were heard in the process, Westerfield said the presiding judge would decide if the victim’s rights were upheld.
“The right ends once they have been heard,” Westerfield said. “
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
